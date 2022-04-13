Advertisement

Hearne Animal Control to possibly euthanize more animals due to lack of fosters, space

(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Hearne will be forced to make tough decisions if more space is needed in their facility. After nine years, animal control volunteers have helped save more than 3,000 animals but the last few years have put a strain on their resources.

Animal control volunteer Debbie Fatheree said the standard holding period of animals at the facility is 72 hours. Although depending on space, animals can possibly stay longer. For example, Oliver, a mixed breed, has been at animal control for about two months.

“Once we have full kennels, which we just had the other day, we have to move somebody,” Fatheree said.

This means animals in similar situations as Oliver will not be able to stay. Fatheree said their kennels have become more full during the pandemic.

“We’re seeing a lot more dumping,” Fatheree said. “We’re also seeing animals with behavioral problems because people got the animals and coddled them. Therefore, they weren’t getting the training and stuff that they needed.”

Patrick Johnson with the City of Hearne Animal Control said the facility is in dire need of people to foster and adopt. If homes aren’t found, they’ll be forced to euthanize more animals to create space.

These girls are READY for their forevers! PLEASE PLEASE don't overlook this wonderful pups!! Please share!

Posted by Urgent Animals of Hearne Robertson County Texas on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

“The law requires it, so it’s something that we don’t want to do but something that has to be done,” Johnson said.

While there’s room at the facility now, Johnson said that could change at any moment.

“It’s unknown,” Johnson said. “It’s unpredictable. It’s like we’re on a rollercoaster with that.”

To see the animals in need of foster homes, click here.

