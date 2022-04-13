Madisonville cleanup continues three weeks after tornado

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been more than three weeks since an EF-1 tornado tore through Madisonville and residents are still making repairs.

There’s still plenty of tornado damage from downed trees to damaged fences that can be seen in Madisonville. Cleanup is going to continue to take time.

“There’s still quite a bit to do,” said Terisa Morrison a Madisonville resident.

Morrison’s yard was in the path of the tornado. She’s had lots of help cleaning up but is still waiting for her insurance to process the claim on her damaged home.

“I’ve still got quite a bit of tree damage in my yard and I have a gazebo that’s flat on the ground and I know that I still need [my] roof repaired. My next-door neighbor still needs repairs on her’s, and then that one house over they had to totally just flattened it,” she said.

“We’ve been real fortunate that it wasn’t worse than it was,” said Shelly Butts, Madison County’s Emergency Management Coordinator. “We had great partners that came in during that time so we were able to provide a lot of services that we normally don’t get in Madison County.”

The tornado swept through the city but also out in the rural areas of the county.

“The tornado kind of popped along a trail there and we did get a total loss of an RV that was being lived in out in the Pleasant Grove area and then another damaged home out there as well,” said Butts.

Despite what Madisonville has been through, it’s brought friends and strangers together

“I think the community [has] been amazing. There’s been so many people getting out and helping. Even people that don’t know you have been getting out and helping clean up in your yard,” said Morrison.

The burn ban was lifted in Madison County and the city’s public works director Kevin Story said they hope to burn their big pile of wood debris in the coming weeks when the fire department can be on standby to observe it.

Tuesday night Madison County did not have any reported damage from the latest round of severe weather.

The county tells us you can also report damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management. It can be found at this site and local counties will also receive information about the damage.

