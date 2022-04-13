No major issues reported in Robertson, Madison Counties following severe weather

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson and Madison County residents dodged a bullet Tuesday night after severe weather rolled through. No major damages or injuries were reported but residents in Robertson County saw large sized hail.

April 13 marks three years since the tornado devastated the Franklin community, thankfully Robertson County didn’t have a repeat in events Tuesday night.

Golf ball sized hail was reported in Calvert and slightly west of Franklin. Some road were closed overnight due to high water and there’s been a few reports of small downed tress, but Robertson County’s Emergency Management Coordinator Erik Maiorano said they feel fortunate.

“Around 7 p.m. it looked like it took a hook directly at us and come through Robertson County. There were two major storm cells that went through. Both produced up to golf ball size hail and luckily I’ve not had any reports of significant damages in the county,” said Maiorano.

As we continue to be in severe weather season, emergency management coordinators say it’s a great idea to have a plan for the Texas weather.

