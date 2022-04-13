Advertisement

No major issues reported in Robertson, Madison Counties following severe weather

Large hail was reported in the Calvert and Franklin areas.
Large hail was reported in the Calvert and Franklin areas.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson and Madison County residents dodged a bullet Tuesday night after severe weather rolled through. No major damages or injuries were reported but residents in Robertson County saw large sized hail.

April 13 marks three years since the tornado devastated the Franklin community, thankfully Robertson County didn’t have a repeat in events Tuesday night.

Golf ball sized hail was reported in Calvert and slightly west of Franklin. Some road were closed overnight due to high water and there’s been a few reports of small downed tress, but Robertson County’s Emergency Management Coordinator Erik Maiorano said they feel fortunate.

“Around 7 p.m. it looked like it took a hook directly at us and come through Robertson County. There were two major storm cells that went through. Both produced up to golf ball size hail and luckily I’ve not had any reports of significant damages in the county,” said Maiorano.

As we continue to be in severe weather season, emergency management coordinators say it’s a great idea to have a plan for the Texas weather.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandy Cantu, 38, and Rechelle Wilson, 29
Two arrested after police chase goes through fence in College Station neighborhood
Mexican truckers blocked north- and southbound lanes on the Mexico side of the Pharr-Reynosa...
International trade halted at Texas border crossing as Mexican truckers protest Abbott’s new inspections
Suddenlink customers, company leaders react to transition to Optimum
Remembering Lindy Danford
Sam Rayburn Intermediate celebrates beloved teacher’s legacy after 14 month battle with cancer
A Tornado Watch continues for counties in yellow Tuesday night.
TORNADO WATCH extended for the northeastern Brazos Valley through 2 a.m. Wednesday

Latest News

Reading Day at Ridge Forest Elementary
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 4/13
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 4/13
ukraine
U.S. monitoring claims of a chemical weapons attack in Mariupol
CASA interview with Amy Faulkner
Voices for Children in need of volunteer advocates