One last shot: Small chance for quick round of storms ahead of front Wednesday

Dryline and front may spark a couple storms through early afternoon
Isolated hail will be possible today, but any storm that pops up will be short-lived and isolated
By Max Crawford
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Another day is here where the rain and storm chance is far from a “sure thing”.

While the larger, parent low pressure system continues to move away from the area, there’s still enough “juice” left in the atmosphere that storms may pack a punch if they pop up this afternoon.

However, the risk (and overall potential strength) looks much lower than yesterday. Storms today could contain up to pocket change sized hail and some gusts to about 50mph. The best chance for this will be through the early afternoon, though another very quick round of a storm or two could spark by the afternoon drive across our southern counties.

Overall, the risk (and coverage) is expected to be low, but we will keep you updated as we move through Wednesday. Either way, sunshine after this disturbance will give us highs near 90 degrees, with a steep drop in temperatures tonight ahead of more humid weather this Easter weekend.

We discussed this storm potential and took a look into the Easter Weekend on Facebook:

