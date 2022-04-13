R.C. Slocum encourages return to preventative medical care

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M head football coach R.C. Slocum gives glory to God for making it through his cancer journey, which included 12 chemotherapy treatments.

“God is good and doctors are good, so that’s a good combination,” Slocum said. “I had great doctors and a big God, so that’s how to handle these kinds of things.”

The coach announced he was diagnosed with Hopkins Lymphoma in June 2021. The diagnosis came after his wife noticed he had a recurring cough.

“When I got a chest x-ray, it was obvious that there was something going on, so I went back and took a CT scan, they said ‘you got problems, you got swollen lymph nodes,’” Slocum said.

Slocum believes his journey with cancer was easier because he didn’t wait too long to get medical help. He also credits his doctor, Dr. Juddi Yeh.

“We have always advocated for preventative care and early detection of cancer and any other medical condition to achieve the better outcomes for all of our patients,” Yeh said.

The Baylor Scott & White doctor said many people have put off care during the pandemic.

“Approximately 25% of people have delayed their healthcare needs compared to pre-pandemic levels,” Yeh said.

Slocum believes early detection saved his life and wants others to not put off getting help.

“Don’t delay taking care, having a routine plan for taking care of your health and making it a priority for you and your family.”

Because the former head coach made his health a priority, he’s back to enjoying some of his favorite hobbies like golfing. He said getting to that point also wouldn’t have been possible without his faith and the support of his family and community.

I've seen a lot of wins over the years, but seeing R.C.Slocm ring the bell at Baylor Scott and White this afternoon signaling the completion of his cancer treatment was a special victory! We'll hear from @rcslocum at 6 and 10 on @KBTXSports @KBTXNews pic.twitter.com/csqcOBFRKA — KBTX News (@KBTXNews) November 29, 2021

