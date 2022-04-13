Ruiz leads 12-6A leading Bryan past Belton 1-0

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan pitcher Mason Ruiz struck out 10 and tossed a 1 hitter as the Vikings beat Belton 1-0 Tuesday night at the Viking Athletic Complex.

Ruiz and his Viking team-mates dealt with 2 weather delays that lasted nearly 1:40 in a game that lasted 3:47 and ended with his 10th strikout of the game. Belton’s lone hit came in the 5th inning.

Bryan was held hitless until the bottom of the 6th when they came up with a pair of hits. Hunter Harlin hit a flare to right field driving in Eric Perez with the only run of the game to put the Vikings up 1-0.

Bryan (9-0 in 12-6A) has a 2 game lead over Belton (7-2 in 12-6A) with 2 1/2 weeks left in the regular season. Bryan will be on the road Thursday when they travel to Killeen to take on Shoemaker. First pitch is set for 7 pm.

