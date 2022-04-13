Advertisement

Severe weather, tornado in Texas injures 23

A home in Salado, Texas was heavily damaged by Tuesday's powerful storm.
A home in Salado, Texas was heavily damaged by Tuesday's powerful storm.(Michael Cantu for KWTX)
By KWTX staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALADO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The severe weather and tornado that struck in the Salado area Tuesday evening leveled buildings, downed power lines, uprooted trees and injured at least 23 people, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.

Of those injured, 12 required hospitalization and one appears to be in critical condition, Blackburn said.

According to the county judge, the first call regarding a tornado was received at about 5:37 p.m. Tuesday. Dozens of calls soon followed after the tornado crossed from northern Williamson County into the Salado area in southern Bell County, KWTX reported.

Blackburn said search and rescue crews have done multiple walkthroughs and, as of 10 p.m. on Tuesday, believe everyone in the storm-ravaged area is accounted for.

“Buildings were reduced to rubble and power lines are scattered all over the place,” Blackburn said, “The damage is extensive and, at this time, to not have any fatalities is very significant.”

Blackburn said the county is ready to provide an emergency shelter to those affected, but homeowners afflicted by the storm turned down help Tuesday evening.

The focus will now turn to cleaning up the debris from damaged homes and restoring downed power lines in the area.

“There will be many, many days of cleanup after this,” the county judge warned.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mexican truckers blocked north- and southbound lanes on the Mexico side of the Pharr-Reynosa...
International trade halted at Texas border crossing as Mexican truckers protest Abbott’s new inspections
Remembering Lindy Danford
Sam Rayburn Intermediate celebrates beloved teacher’s legacy after 14 month battle with cancer
Suddenlink customers, company leaders react to transition to Optimum
A Tornado Watch continues for counties in yellow Tuesday night.
TORNADO WATCH extended for the northeastern Brazos Valley through 2 a.m. Wednesday
FILE - President Joe Biden headed back to Iowa for the first time as president on Tuesday.
Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

Latest News

Reading Day at Ridge Forest Elementary
Rates of gonorrhea and syphilis continued to increase in 2020, CDC data shows.
Rates of certain STDs increased in 2020, CDC data shows
A Ukrainian military official says as many as 22,000 people may have died in Mariupol.
Polish, Baltic presidents visit Ukraine in show of support
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack
Police spokesperson Michael Vega tells news outlets officers looked inside the apartment and...
2 children found dead in Miami after 911 hang-up calls