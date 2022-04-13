Slaughter leads Aggies in first round of SEC Championship

HOOVER, Alabama -- Texas A&M women’s golfer Zoe Slaughter shot 1-over and tied for 11th, helping boost the 10th-ranked Aggies into a tie for eighth as a team after round one of the Southeastern Conference Championship on Wednesday.

“We were pretty sloppy during the practice round and that carried over into today,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We are not at the level yet where we can switch it on and off. I am happy we that we can learn that lesson after round one instead of round three. Zoe’s [Slaughter] back nine was great. She really helped us on a part of the course that we struggled on. Jennie [Park] and Blanca [Fernández García-Poggio] were both solid all day and never let the round get away from them. Today was a great wake up call and we have 36 holes to get after it.”

The Maroon & White went 11-over and secured a share of the eighth spot alongside Georgia. Leading the field was No. 3 South Carolina (-1), No. 20 Auburn (E) and Florida (+1). The top eight teams from stroke play after three rounds advance to match play which is set for April 16-17.

Slaughter was 3-over after the first nine holes, but after making the turn, she was bogey-free on the back nine with birdies on Nos. 10 and 15. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio was right behind Slaughter at 2-over, tying for 21st at the conclusion of the round.

Jennie Park went 3-over and made back-to-back birdies on Nos. 10 and 11 to secure her a share of 33rd. Hailee Cooper (+5) and Adela Cernousek (+9) rounded out the lineup tied for 51st and 66th, respectively.

Next Up

The Aggies continue the SEC Championship on Thursday at 8:50 a.m. CT. Live stats for the event may be found here.

Team Standings

1 – Auburn (E)

T2 – South Carolina (+1)

T2 – Florida (+1)

4 – LSU (+3)

5 – Ole Miss (+4)

6 – Arkansas (+8)

7 – Vanderbilt (+10)

T8 – Georgia (+11)

T8 – Texas A&M (+11)

10 – Kentucky (+12)

11 – Alabama (+14)

T12 – Mississippi State (+17)

T12 – Tennessee (+17)

14 – Missouri (+18)

Place

Team/Player

Round 1

Overall

T8

Texas A&M

299 (+11)

299 (+11)

T11

Zoe Slaughter

73 (+1)

73 (+1)

T22

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio

74 (+2)

74 (+2)

T33

Jennie Park

75 (+3)

75 (+3)

T49

Hailee Cooper

77 (+5)

77 (+5)

T66

Adela Cernousek

81 (+9)

81 (+9)

