Spirit of Texas Bank changes name after merging with Simmons Bank

(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Spirit of Texas Bank is now Simmons Bank, which is based out of Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

George Makris, Jr., Simmons Bank Chairman and CEO, said the transition comes as College Station is seen as one of the fastest-growing cities in terms of population and economic growth. The other cities in this category included Houston, Austin and San Antonio.

The Spirit of Texas Bank Chairman and CEO, Dean Bass, said merging with Simmons will help provide higher-quality customer service and more access to leading-edge digital resources.

According to Simmons Bank, the acquisition of Sprit of Texas Banks has increased the number of Simmons Banks branches to 57 with a majority being located in the Texas Triangle.

