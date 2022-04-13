Stepanek, Barzelay Earn All-SEC Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Texas A&M’s Chloe Stepanek was named to the All-Southeastern Conference Second Team, and teammate Aviv Barzelay earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team, the league office announced Wednesday morning.

Stepanek finished the season among the league’s second team honorees after earning a bronze medal in the 200 free at SEC Championships this season. Stepanek began the meet lowering her own school record in the 200 free with a time of 1:42.40 as the leadoff swimmer of the 800 free relay. She also helped the 400 free relay and 400 medley relay teams notch automatic qualifying time for NCAA Championships at the meet.

Barzelay had an impressive first season in Aggieland, qualifying for NCAA Championships and earning a spot in the finals in both backstroke events at SEC Championships. Barzelay earned a sixth-place finish in the 200 back, clocking in at 1:53.77 at SECs, and finished atop the C-final in the 100 back with a time of 53.06. She also joined Stepanek on the 400 medley relay that earned a spot to compete at SEC Championships.

