Texas A&M’s Schachter Named SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s men’s tennis’ Noah Schachter posted a trio of ranked wins and lead the Aggies to a pair of SEC victories to earn SEC Player of the Week honors, announced Wednesday by the league office.

“Noah [Schachter] has done a great job leading our team,” Texas A&M Head Coach Steve Denton said. “He continues to put his head down and just work hard. Associate Head Coach Kevin O’Shea has done a great job continuing to develop his game and Noah continues to build confidence and is becoming an all court player which is great to see. He has been an outstanding captain for our team this year.”

Schachter opened the week with a three-set victory over No. 33 Ronald Hohmann of LSU before securing a three-setter over No. 32 Nikola Slavic of Ole Miss to post back-to-back top-35 singles wins for the first time in his career. His win over Hohmann secured the 7-0 sweep for the Aggies at LSU, the first road SEC 7-0 result since March 1, 2019 at Auburn.

After the undefeated singles week, Schachter rose to a career-high No. 41 in the ITA Singles Rankings released Wednesday morning.

In doubles play, Schachter went 2-0 alongside Kenner Taylor to improve to 13-4 as a duo. On Friday, the pair clinched the doubles point against LSU before earning their highest-ranked doubles win against No. 17 Lukas Engelhardt and Finn Reynolds of Ole Miss.

Schachter and Taylor skyrocketed to a career-best No. 20 in Wednesday’s ITA Doubles Rankings.

Wednesday’s honor was the first SEC Player of the Week nod for Texas A&M this season and first in Schachter’s career.

Schachter and the Aggies hit the road for a 4 p.m. (CT) match at No. 9 South Carolina on Friday evening before finishing the regular season at No. 3 Florida on Sunday at noon.

