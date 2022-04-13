Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Seth Small Named to NFF Hampshire Honor Society

Seth Small field goal attempt vs Mississippi State
Seth Small field goal attempt vs Mississippi State(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
IRVING, Texas – The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced Texas A&M kicker Seth Small as a member of the 2021 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, comprised of college football players from all divisions of the NCAA, NAIA and sprint football who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better through their collegiate careers. A total of 1,559 players from 313 colleges and universities were honored as the Society celebrates its 16th year.

Small, a Texas A&M graduate from the Mays Business School with a degree in management, leaves Aggieland as the all-time scoring leader with 377 points. He is the first Aggie football player to tally 100-plus points in three consecutive seasons. Small was also active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes as well as assisting in other areas of the community. Small kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to help defeat the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide this past season and had a game-winning field goal against Florida in 2020 when the Gators were ranked No. 4 in the country.

Criteria for the award is: must have completed their final year of eligibility in the fall of 2021; attained a minimum undergraduate GPA of 3.2 (4.0 scale); met all NCAA/NAIA-mandated progress towards degree requirements; has been a starter of significant contributor throughout the 2021 season.

