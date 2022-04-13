Advertisement

Treat of the Day: After a two year delay Brazos County held a robotics competition

By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Good things come to those who wait, and the Brazos 4-H Robotics Club knows this better than anyone.

The Brazos County Robotics Roundup and Stem Expo took place on April 9 after a two year delay.

Eight teams ranging from juniors, intermediates, and seniors participated in the challenge. The competition was “blind” meaning that the mission was not revealed until the morning of the event. After the mission was revealed, the teams had two and half hours to program, build, and test their robots. The competition consisted of four, three minute rounds with various tasks.

The overall winner was Brazos County senior team saBOTage.

After two years in the making due to COVID-19 the inaugural Brazos County Robotics Roundup and Stem Expo was held on...

Posted by Brazos County 4-H on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandy Cantu, 38, and Rechelle Wilson, 29
Two arrested after police chase goes through fence in College Station neighborhood
Mexican truckers blocked north- and southbound lanes on the Mexico side of the Pharr-Reynosa...
International trade halted at Texas border crossing as Mexican truckers protest Abbott’s new inspections
Suddenlink customers, company leaders react to transition to Optimum
Remembering Lindy Danford
Sam Rayburn Intermediate celebrates beloved teacher’s legacy after 14 month battle with cancer
A Tornado Watch continues for counties in yellow Tuesday night.
TORNADO WATCH extended for the northeastern Brazos Valley through 2 a.m. Wednesday

Latest News

Citizens Fire Academy Ladder Night
Treat of the Day: Citizens Fire Academy climbs to new heights
Treat of the day
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD students participate in bake-off
Treat of the Day: April 8, 20221
Treat of the Day: Navasota High students bring home awards from StateSkills USA Conference
Treat of the Day: local students compete in Bryan Collegiate Scholastic Chess Tournament