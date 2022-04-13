Treat of the Day: After a two year delay Brazos County held a robotics competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Good things come to those who wait, and the Brazos 4-H Robotics Club knows this better than anyone.

The Brazos County Robotics Roundup and Stem Expo took place on April 9 after a two year delay.

Eight teams ranging from juniors, intermediates, and seniors participated in the challenge. The competition was “blind” meaning that the mission was not revealed until the morning of the event. After the mission was revealed, the teams had two and half hours to program, build, and test their robots. The competition consisted of four, three minute rounds with various tasks.

The overall winner was Brazos County senior team saBOTage.

