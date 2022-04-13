Treat of the Day: Citizens Fire Academy climbs to new heights

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ladder Night was a success for the College Station Fire Department’s Citizens Fire Academy!

This truck’s ladder extended up to 100 feet--about the length of three school buses or the height of a 10 story building.

Citizens Fire Academy is a free program that focuses on the day-to-day operations of the College Station Fire Department. The academy is offered each spring and meets on Tuesday evenings from 6:30–9:30 p.m., plus a Saturday session that features a live fire exercise. Participants must be at least 18 years old and live or work in the Brazos Valley.

Apply for the Citizens Fire Academy here.

Ladder Night for our Citizens Fire Academy was a success! This truck's ladder extends up to 100 feet 😱 that's about the... Posted by College Station Fire Department on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.