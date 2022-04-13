Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Citizens Fire Academy climbs to new heights

Citizens Fire Academy Ladder Night
Citizens Fire Academy Ladder Night(College Station Fire Department)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ladder Night was a success for the College Station Fire Department’s Citizens Fire Academy!

This truck’s ladder extended up to 100 feet--about the length of three school buses or the height of a 10 story building.

Citizens Fire Academy is a free program that focuses on the day-to-day operations of the College Station Fire Department. The academy is offered each spring and meets on Tuesday evenings from 6:30–9:30 p.m., plus a Saturday session that features a live fire exercise. Participants must be at least 18 years old and live or work in the Brazos Valley.

Apply for the Citizens Fire Academy here.

Ladder Night for our Citizens Fire Academy was a success! This truck's ladder extends up to 100 feet 😱 that's about the...

Posted by College Station Fire Department on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public & Main announced Sunday was its final day. Something else is in the works for the...
New plans are in the works for Public & Main building
Adam Matthew Sterle, 31, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle
Normangee Police Chief injured in Harris County crash while on off-duty job
Texas A&M Police say a patrol officer responding to help another officer in the area of...
A&M student injured after being struck by police vehicle on Northgate
"Unfortunately, reopening Chicken Oil Company will not be a quick or easy process and we will...
Chicken Oil Co. announces it is “closed indefinitely” following fire
Remembering Lindy Danford
Sam Rayburn Intermediate celebrates beloved teacher’s legacy after 14 month battle with cancer

Latest News

Treat of the day
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD students participate in bake-off
Treat of the Day: April 8, 20221
Treat of the Day: Navasota High students bring home awards from StateSkills USA Conference
Treat of the Day: local students compete in Bryan Collegiate Scholastic Chess Tournament
Treat of the Day: A&M announces new Head Yell Leader