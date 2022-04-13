Advertisement

Two arrested after police chase goes through fence in College Station neighborhood

Viewer-submitted video of College Station pursuit damage
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say two suspects have been arrested following a pursuit Tuesday evening.

The incident started after 8:00 p.m. on the Highway 6 southbound feeder road near Holleman Drive. Officers noticed a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Bryan and a pursuit began.

Police say the chase went west on Graham Road and went through a fence in the Sun Meadows neighborhood. The vehicle stopped in the 900 block of Graham Road, near Cypress Grove Intermediate School, and two people reportedly ran from the car. They were both caught and arrested nearby.

The suspects’ identities and charges have not been released at this time.

Police say there were no injuries during the pursuit.

