U.S. monitoring claims of a chemical weapons attack in Mariupol

ukraine
ukraine(CBS)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Russia laid siege to the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Feb. 24, but has not yet been able to grab control of the city from Ukrainian forces. The fighting has been fierce and casualties are on the rise. Meanwhile, Russian forces are pulling out of areas around Kyiv and now appear to be preparing for a new offensive in eastern Ukraine, according to KBTX’s Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren.

Van Susteren said the U.S. is “being quite cautious right now” amid unconfirmed claims of chemical weapons attacks in Mariupol.

The spokesperson at the Pentagon, John Kirby, says the U.S. is monitoring the situation. If chemical weapons were used, it would be a violation of the rules of war. However Van Susteren is unsure if the U.S. will do anything, citing inaction in the past.

“Back in August of 2012 when President Obama was in the White House, he said that if President Assad of Syria used chemical weapons that was going beyond the red line and that something horrific or catastrophic would happen. Syria did use chemical weapons, and nothing ever came of it,” recalled Van Susteren.

