Voices for Children in need of volunteer advocates

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Voices for Children - Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is an organization of volunteer advocates who stand up on behalf of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. The organization serves Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Freestone, Leon, Limestone, and Madison Counties.

In order to do this important work they need more volunteers. Voices for Children’s director Amy Faulkner joined First News at Four to explain more about their volunteer program.

Volunteer advocates or CASAs provide detailed information necessary for judges to safeguard the children’s best interests and ensure they are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible, according to Voices for Children’s director Amy Faulkner. Oftentimes, a CASA Volunteer is the most consistent presence in a foster child’s life.

Anyone over 21 can apply to become a CASA and no special education, experience, or background is required. In order to become a CASA people must pass background checks, complete training, and commit to a 12 to 18 month time serving on a case.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for people in the community who care about kids and want involved,” said Faulkner.

She emphasized that volunteers need to be “committed individuals who are willing to step into that role to advocate for the kids.”

