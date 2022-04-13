Advertisement

Wells Signs Training Camp Contract with Chicago Sky

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s Kayla Wells was signed by the Chicago Sky on Wednesday to a training camp contract.

Wells joins Chennedy Carter (Los Angeles Sparks), Sydney Colson (Las Vegas Aces), Khaalia Hillsman (Atlanta Dream) and N’dea Jones (Atlanta Dream) as Aggies on a WNBA roster when training camps open April 17.

Wells ended her career in Aggieland as the all-time leader in games played (153) and No. 5 in points scored (1,768). The Aggie was one of the most efficient scorers in school history, boasting the second-highest percentage from beyond the arc (38.8%) and fifth-best mark at the charity stripe (80.9%) for a career.

The Dallas native led the team with 16.0 points per game this season and was second in the Southeastern Conference in 3-point field goal percentage, hitting 46.1%. She won 110 games throughout her career, helped the 2020-21 team to the SEC regular season championship title and appeared in three Sweet 16s. Wells missed only four games during her career and had a streak of 110-consecutive starts for A&M.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandy Cantu, 38, and Rechelle Wilson, 29
Two arrested after police chase goes through fence in College Station neighborhood
Mexican truckers blocked north- and southbound lanes on the Mexico side of the Pharr-Reynosa...
International trade halted at Texas border crossing as Mexican truckers protest Abbott’s new inspections
Suddenlink customers, company leaders react to transition to Optimum
Remembering Lindy Danford
Sam Rayburn Intermediate celebrates beloved teacher’s legacy after 14 month battle with cancer
A Tornado Watch continues for counties in yellow Tuesday night.
TORNADO WATCH extended for the northeastern Brazos Valley through 2 a.m. Wednesday

Latest News

Seth Small field goal attempt vs Mississippi State
Texas A&M’s Seth Small Named to NFF Hampshire Honor Society
Slaughter leads Aggies in first round of SEC Championship
No. 3 Aggies Embark for NCEA Championship
Bombers Resign Three Players From the 2021 Roster