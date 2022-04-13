Wells Signs Training Camp Contract with Chicago Sky

CHICAGO – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s Kayla Wells was signed by the Chicago Sky on Wednesday to a training camp contract.

Wells joins Chennedy Carter (Los Angeles Sparks), Sydney Colson (Las Vegas Aces), Khaalia Hillsman (Atlanta Dream) and N’dea Jones (Atlanta Dream) as Aggies on a WNBA roster when training camps open April 17.

Wells ended her career in Aggieland as the all-time leader in games played (153) and No. 5 in points scored (1,768). The Aggie was one of the most efficient scorers in school history, boasting the second-highest percentage from beyond the arc (38.8%) and fifth-best mark at the charity stripe (80.9%) for a career.

The Dallas native led the team with 16.0 points per game this season and was second in the Southeastern Conference in 3-point field goal percentage, hitting 46.1%. She won 110 games throughout her career, helped the 2020-21 team to the SEC regular season championship title and appeared in three Sweet 16s. Wells missed only four games during her career and had a streak of 110-consecutive starts for A&M.

