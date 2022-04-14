Aggies on the road to face No. 10 Georgia

ATHENS, Georgia – The Texas A&M Aggies embark on their second consecutive Thursday-Saturday series when they head to Foley Field for a three-game set against the No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs.

The series concludes the first half of SEC play for Texas A&M (20-12, 6-6 SEC) and Georgia (25-8, 8-4 SEC). It also marks the Aggies’ second road series against a top 10 opponent, having taken down then-No. 8 LSU in two of three games at Alex Box Stadium in the middle of March to open SEC play. Texas A&M is 3-1 in road games against top 10 teams this season and 4-1 overall against top 25 teams in 2022.

ABOUT THE AGGIES

The Aggies boast one of the nation’s most experienced hitters in Dylan Rock. The UTSA transfer ranks 17th among active NCAA Division I players with 757 at-bats. He ranks fifth among active players in runs (180), seventh in doubles (53), ninth in total bases (388), 11th in hits (249), 23rd in games played (206) and 26th in RBI (139). Rock was named SEC Co-Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. This season, Rock leads Texas A&M in runs (33), home runs (8), RBI stolen bases (9), slugging percentage (.646) and on-base percentage (.457). He ranks second on the squad with 26 RBI. Rock also has eight doubles and one triple on the year. He ranks in the top 10 in the SEC in on-base percentage (5th), slugging percentage (7th) and batting average (10th).

Jack Moss leads the attack heading into the second half of the season, batting .a team-high .383 with a .457 on-base percentage. He has reached base in the last 28 games and in 31 of the 32 games this season. On the season, he has a team-high 17 multi-hit games. In addition to batting average, he leads the team in hits (49) and doubles (10), and he ranks second in RBI (26), on-base percentage (.443) and slugging percentage (.570).

Joseph Menefee ranks fifth in strikeouts per nine innings (13.60) among active NCAA Division I pitchers with at least 75.0 innings of work in their career. Menefee also ranks 24th in fewest hits allowed per nine innings (6.50) and 42nd in relief appearances (68). For his career, he is 8-6 with one save, a 4.24 ERA, .198 opponent batting average, 1.31 WHIP and 138 strikeouts in 91. innings. This season, Menefee owns a 1-2 record with a 7.36 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 18.1 innings.

Jacob Palisch ranks 12th in career pitching appearances among active NCAA Division I players with 88. The graduate also ranks 14th among active players with 81 career relief appearances and 47th in career pitching wins with 14. For his career, Palisch is 14-6 with seven saves, a 3.61 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 162.0 innings. This season, the Stanford-transfer is 3-3 with one save, a 4.18 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 23.2 innings.

Chris Cortez has stranded his last eight inherited runners and 12 of 14 on the season. Cortez leads the Aggies with 16 pitching appearances and four victories. He owns a 4-1 record with a 2.84 ERA, .224 opponent batting average and 19 strikeouts in 25.1 innings.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS

The Bulldogs enter the fray with a 25-8 overall mark, 8-4 record in SEC play and a 17-2 ledger at Foley Field. The Tate Twins highlight the Georgia offense which is batting .295 with a .402 on-base percentage and .462 slugging percentage. Connor Tate is hitting .358 (44-for-123) with 12 doubles, one triple, five home runs and 32 RBI. Cole Tate is batting .331 (39-for-118) with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 RBI. Corey Collins is hitting .321 with a team-high nine home runs and 28 RBI.

SERIES NOTES

The Aggies and Bulldogs have faced off 17 times previously, with the Maroon & White holding the series lead, 11-6. The programs have met for three-game series in 2013, ‘14, ‘16, ‘18 and ‘21, while meeting twice in the SEC Tournament. Texas A&M first played Georgia in 2013, the Aggies’ first league series in the SEC. They swept the Bulldogs by a combined tally of 17-6 in the three games.

Last season, the Aggies claimed two of three from the Bulldogs on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. A&M won the first two games, 6-3 and 7-6, with Ty Coleman homering in both contests. Georgia claimed the finale, 6-4, to stave off the sweep.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

All three games are available for viewing on SEC+, while fans can tune in locally on 1150 AM/93.7 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App to hear Andrew Monaco (play-by-play) and Thomas Dick (color) on the call.

