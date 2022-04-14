Aggies Set to Face Competitive Field at Tom Jones Memorial

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The No. 2 Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams set to enter the Tom Jones Memorial beginning April 15-16 at the James G. Pressly Stadium at Percy Beard Track.

“This is set to be one of the toughest meets of the year for us so far,” head coach Pat Henry said. “About half of the SEC schools will be at the meet and it will be very competitive. If you’re ready to go, great things can happen at this meet.”

The Field

Including Texas A&M, four of the nation’s top five ranked teams enter the competition. Florida ranks No. 3 in the women’s poll and No. 4 in the men’s, while LSU is No. 3 in the men’s and No. 5 in the women’s. Kentucky enters the field at No. 4 in the women’s rankings and No. 5 in the men’s poll. Nine of the 14 members of the Southeastern Conference plan to battle it out in Gainesville. Forty-five Aggies are scheduled to done the Maroon & White over the two-day meet.

Nation’s Best

Texas A&M leads the NCAA in five events, including the men’s 4x400m relay of sophomores Omajuwa Etiwe, Chevannie Hanson, Brandon Miller and senior Moitalel Mpoke at 3:01.51. Individually, sophomores Devon Achane (200m, 20.20), Charokee Young (400m, 50.00) and Lamara Distin (high jump, 6-5/1.96m) and senior Deborah Acquah (long jump, 22-7.25/6.89m) are ranked No. 1 in their respective events.

How to Follow

Freshman Bryce Foster kicks Friday off with the men’s discus at 1 p.m. CT, while the track events get going with the women’s 200m at 4:50 p.m CT. Saturday begins with freshman Katelyn Fairchild in the hammer throw at 9 a.m. CT, and the gun going off for the track events at 11 a.m. CT. Live results are produced by half-mile timing here, while Saturday’s meet is being steamed on SEC Network+ here.

Distance Crew Travels West

A dozen Aggies from the distance team travels west to compete in the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, Calif. and the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, Calif. on Thursday and Friday.

“I don’t like splitting the team up in two locations,” Henry said. “However, that’s part of the game and you have to play to the advantage of the game. We don’t do this much and I don’t think it’s good for the sport. You lose a bit of the team concept of scoring points and winning the track meet when teams split locations.”

Thursday features Aggies in the Mt. SAC Relays men’s and women’s 3000m steeplechase beginning at 7 p.m. CT, results can be found here. The Maroon & White entered the men’s and women’s 5,000m at the Bryan Clay Invitational on Thursday beginning at 10:40 p.m. CT. Friday consists of Aggies in the men’s 1500m starting at 9 p.m. CT. Live results for the Bryan Clay Invitational can be found here, while the live stream is produced on Flotrack here.

