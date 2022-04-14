Advertisement

College Station city council extending disaster declaration that’s been in place since 2020

By Clay Falls
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday’s city council meeting in College Station includes extending their disaster declaration.

City staff tell us this is a formality that will remain in place while the state’s disaster declaration also remains in effect during the COVID 19 pandemic.

”Really what it does is it puts us in a situation where if any additional funding or things become available then we’re covered under that. And you know hopefully I think I say it every meeting I’m looking forward to the time that we don’t need to do that anymore,” said Bryan Woods, College Station City Manager.

That declaration has been in place since the pandemic started in 2020.

