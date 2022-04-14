College Station City Council lookin at fiscal year strategies for 2023 and beyond
Items include looking at annexation, a new fire station, parks and many other items.
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday night’s College Station City Council meeting includes looking at strategic priorities.
The council recently compiled a list of important topics at a retreat that include exploring annexation opportunities, building a seventh fire station, neighborhood integrity, improving mobility and growing the economy.
The executive session starts at 4 p.m., and the regular meeting is expected to start at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 14.
News 3′s Clay Falls will have reaction from residents and city leaders about the vision.
