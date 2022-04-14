College Station City Council lookin at fiscal year strategies for 2023 and beyond

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday night’s College Station City Council meeting includes looking at strategic priorities.

The council recently compiled a list of important topics at a retreat that include exploring annexation opportunities, building a seventh fire station, neighborhood integrity, improving mobility and growing the economy.

The executive session starts at 4 p.m., and the regular meeting is expected to start at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 14.

News 3′s Clay Falls will have reaction from residents and city leaders about the vision.

