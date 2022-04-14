College Station residents grateful there were no injuries following high-speed chase, crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were home having dinner when a high-speed police chase crashed through their fence Tuesday evening.

The incident happened at Sun Meadow Court near Graham Road in College Station after police pursued a stolen vehicle.

Stephanie Parie and her son Caleb were home at the time of the crash and heard everything happen.

“We were just sitting eating dinner and we hear sirens coming down Graham, then heard it getting closer, then a loud sound and I said ‘what is that?’ And Caleb looked out the window and he said, ‘they’re here and there’s a car that just went through the fence,’” Stephanie said.

Caleb saw the chase happen when police followed the stolen vehicle through the smashed fence in their yard.

“I just heard loud sirens and a loud bang, and I looked outside, and I was like, hold up. Wait a minute. Something isn’t right. The I just saw a car go through the fence,” Caleb said. “Then saw the sirens go through the fence and it just kind of looked weird to me.”

Stephanie was glad her son was inside when it happened but said he usually is outside playing basketball around that time. There were no injuries in the crash, which shocked Stephanie because of the busy road the chase entered after crashing through her fence.

“People walk up and down this street constantly, walking their dogs or even with their kids, and it was like 8:00 [in the evening],” she said.

Caleb said the loud incident brought many neighbors out to see what happened in the usually quiet neighborhood. But they ended up lending a hand.

“Everybody came out here to help pick up and everything, but nothing really happens like that in this neighborhood, so they were all surprised,” he said.

Police stopped the vehicle just down Graham Road. The driver of the vehicle, 38-year-old Sandy Cantu and passenger, 29-year-old Rechelle Wilson were arrested for evading police and possession.

When police searched the vehicle they found crack cocaine, marijuana, heroin and methamphetamine. Both women remain in the Brazos County Jail.

