Community support needed after College Station family is displaced by fire

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A family of five is now displaced after their duplex caught fire Sunday afternoon.

Crews from both College Station and Bryan Fire Departments responded to the fire in the 1200 block of April Bloom near Autumn Circle.

Family members say the blaze began with a grease fire in the kitchen and quickly spread through the home. No one was injured inside the home and the resident living in the other duplex property suffered little to no damage.

Cody Neyland and his fiancée Lexi Edwards have shared the home on April Bloom for just over a year. The family of five was enjoying the beautiful weather Sunday and barbecuing in the backyard. Neyland left the kitchen to light the grill when he got distracted and forgot about a pot he left on the stove. That momentary distraction led to the family’s duplex erupting in flames.

“The fire kept going out so he was just trying to light it. The kids were talking to him. He just got distracted,” said Edwards. “Next thing you know, the fire alarm is going off and so he runs through the back door and into the kitchen and the kitchen was actually already engulfed in flames.”

It’s a moment the father of three young children wishes he could take back.

“A little overwhelmed. I mean, I’m still playing it in my mind over and over again. You know, things I could have done to prevent what happened,” said Neyland. “I feel a bit let down because everything I worked for just went up in flames in a matter of seconds.”

The Heart of Texas American Red Cross responded to Sunday’s fire and placed the family in a hotel temporarily but that assistance will soon run out. Family, friends and neighbors are rallying behind the displaced family.

Cody’s brother Tyler, from La Porte, says as soon as he found out about the fire he began to send clothing and support for them. He urges the community to do what they can to support Lexi and Cody.

“They have three kids,” said Tyler. “Even with their three kids, if someone needs something they’ll be the first people to give you the shirt off their back. I think that in this tough trying time it’d be great to see that reciprocated.”

Lexi and Cody say they just want things to return to normal for the children.

“Toys are gone. Her beds burned. Our house is broken. We can’t go back and just random tantrums and meltdowns screaming, ‘I want to go home,’” said Lexi as she describe the conversations she had with her children about the fire.

If you would like to support Cody and Lexi, they both have a Cash App available for donations. (Lexi Edwards) $lexiedwards22 (Cody Neyland) $neyland769

