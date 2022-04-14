DPS arrests several men for solicitation of prostitution
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division conducted a prostitution sting at a College Station hotel, resulting in the arrest of four men.
Authorities say undercover agents placed ads on a website associated with commercial sex. On the website, the agents were able to talk to the suspects and arrange a time and meeting location.
DPS says the hotel was aware of the operation.
Four men were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution.
