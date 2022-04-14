Easter egg hunt puts a hop in senior steps

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This morning at Brian Bachman Park, SignatureCare and Sotera Health hosted their first ever Easter egg hunt for seniors, 55 and up.

With most holidays geared towards children, Donna Williams and Ashley Allen wanted to do something special this Easter for the “foundation of Aggieland.”

”We just thought to ourselves, they have an egg hunt for kids why not have one for seniors?,” said Sotera Health Marketing Director, Williams. “They are such an important part of our everyday life and sometimes they get overlooked and we just wanted to do something special for them. “

There was not only an egg hunt but an egg toss, fruit walk and an appearance from the Easter bunny.

Williams and Allen want this event to be an annual tradition to help seniors celebrate life.

Participants ranged in ages from 55 to 92 years old.

Other sponsors included:

Brazos Home Care

Superior Senior Advocates of Texas

BrightStar Care

City Ambulance

Brazos Valley Area Agency on Aging

Copperas Hollow

Visiting Angels

Amedisys hospice

Hillier Funeral Home

Health Quest

City of College Station

MAIN SPONSORS OR “founding sponsors”

SignatureCare 24 ER

Sotera Health

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.