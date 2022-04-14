Advertisement

Easter Weekend Forecast: Hot and Humid!

Plan for any Easter Weekend plans to sit on the hot and muggy side!
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Enjoying the beautiful weather and dry air Thursday, Brazos Valley? Sure hope so! Changes quickly arrive by Good Friday and will stick with us into Easter Weekend.

GOOD FRIDAY

After starting off the day in the seasonable 50s with a touch of patchy fog south, a warm front will push through the Brazos Valley and send a surge of Gulf moisture into Southeast Texas Friday. The elevated humidity levels will allow the cloud cover to quickly build. Temperatures will aim for the 80s by the afternoon and while not for everyone, a few isolated showers/pockets of drizzle can’t be ruled out.

SATURDAY

Saturday starts and ends muggy with morning temperatures near 70° transitioning to ~ 90° by the afternoon with an isolated chance for a few downpours / stray storm. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern Brazos Valley in a 1/5 low-end risk for an isolated strong storm Saturday as a front and dryline advance south and east. Overall chance and coverage is expected to be low, but we’ll need to monitor through the afternoon for an isolated strong storm with small hail and wind (in the most extreme case). Not guaranteed and still the exception rather than the rule, but something we’ll continue to keep eyes on into the weekend.

EASTER SUNDAY

A few additional downpours & isolated rumbles will be possible Sunday as a cold front approaches the area. While it doesn’t look to rain out any egg hunts or family gatherings, do know that we may need to dodge a few splashes here and there. Other than that -- a hot and humid day looks to be in the works, similar to Saturday temperature-wise.

