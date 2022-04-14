Four College Station businesses affected by water damage

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A broken water main flooded businesses in College Station at 404 University Dr E. There, Vixen, Attitude Dance Boutique, Myra’s Custom Framing and Century 21 are all suffering from water damage.

According to cleanup crews, there were 2 to 3 inches of water in each building. Sarah Ferguson works at both Myra’s Custom Framing and Century 21, she says the damage could have been way worse.

“We have never had this happen before. We’re just thankful that the water didn’t come from the ceiling and it just came out back,” says Ferguson.

She also mentioned that as soon she heard about the flooding she immediately started making phone calls to customers about coming to pick up their artwork.

Right now businesses do not have a timeline on when their repairs will be done.

