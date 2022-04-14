Groovy Grapes Wine Walk this Saturday in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday, April 16 the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Groovy Grapes Wine Walk in downtown Navasota.

The event is from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Johnny McNally the Executive Director of the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce joined First News at Four to share more about the event.

“It’s a chance for you to come to Navasota and experience some of the downtown stores by going through the shops. You get to do a lot of shopping and then along the way we have positioned a winery at just about every store along the route,” explained McNally.

There are 18 merchants and 10 local wineries participating. Visitors will also have live music to enjoy.

Check-in will be at the Navasota Visitors Center where you will get a wristband, punch card, swag bag, and sampling glass. Stroll downtown visiting the marked locations on the punch card, sampling wine, and local eateries, and enjoy live music. Once you have completed all the stops listed on the punch card make sure you turn it in back at the Visitors Center for entry into the raffle.

Tickets can be purchased here. They are $20 in advance and $25 if purchased at the event.

