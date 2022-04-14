Matson to Be Inducted to USTFCCCA Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS – Texas A&M Hall of Famer Randy Matson ‘67 was announced as a member of the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame Class of, the organization announced Thursday.

Matson, a two-time Olympian, won a silver medal in shot put at the Tokyo Games in 1964, the summer before his freshman season. Four years later, won gold in the shot put at the 1968 Mexico City Olympiad.

Matson was a five-time NCAA Champion, three in shot put and two in discus. The Pampa, Texas, native concluded his collegiate career as a seven-time All-American with four honors in shot put and three in discus.

In 1965, Matson set the shot put world record at 70-7.25, and two years later he bettered the mark with a toss of 71-5.5. Most notably, Matson won the James E. Sullivan Award as the nation’s top amateur athlete in 1967.

Inducted in 1972, Matson is a member of the Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame. In total, he is a member of six hall of fames, including the Texas Sports (1974), the National Sports (1981), the National Track & Field (1984), the National High School Sports (1988) and the Texas Track & Field Coaches Association (2012).

Matson is scheduled is scheduled to be inducted on June 6 at the Hult Center for Performing Arts in Eugene, Oregon.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.