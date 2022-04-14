News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Ana Martinez. The Bryan High School Senior has a 5.0 GPA and ranks 7th in her class. She is an AP Scholar, a National Honor Society and International Thespian Society member. While also being a. College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program scholar. “I don’t ever see her just kind of playing around every time I see if she’s coming in here during an off-class period or if she’s working on her Blinn classes, she’s always working independently and also just trying to work better and making sure all of her class work is finished. Been able to watch her grow academically and really show a lot of progress. And it’s been it’s been a lot of fun for the past three years.” Matthew Russell: Teacher

Ana is team captain for the tennis team. She also is a Tennis Leadership Academy attendee, and placed 3rd this year in district. One of the most dedicated and hard-working players for the Lady Vikings. She has improved each year and has risen to be one of the top players on the team. “Ana has an incredible work ethic. She’s been a part of Brian High tennis for four years now. Served as captain for the last year. She’s taken a lot of the newer players, freshmen players under her wing, showing them the ropes help them with their hitting technique and with their academic work.” Steven Grant: Head Tennis Coach

After graduation, Ana will be attending the University of Texas to study Natural Sciences. She is happy to see that all the late nights studying have really paid off “I think it’s great because one of my biggest goals is to repay my parents for all they’ve done for me. And I think getting into U.T. has really put that into perspective and made me really proud of what I’ve done.” Said Martinez

Congratulations to Bryan High Schools Ana Martinez This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Classroom Champions, sponsored by American Momentum Bank.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.