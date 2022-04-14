No. 21 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Challenges No. 9 South Carolina in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The No. 21 Texas A&M men’s tennis team opens the final weekend of the regular season at No. 9 South Carolina at 4 p.m. (CT) Friday at the Carolina Tennis Center. The Aggies enter the match at 21-10 on the season and 7-3 in league play while the Gamecocks are 20-5 this spring and 9-2 in conference matches.

The Maroon & White return to action after earning a trio of wins including a pair of SEC victories last weekend. The Aggies topped LSU in Baton Rouge last Friday to earn their first 7-0 road SEC win since March 1, 2019 at Auburn. On Sunday, A&M topped Ole Miss and UTRGV 6-1 to wrap up the 3-0 weekend. Junior Noah Schachter claimed SEC Player of the Week honors after posting back-to-back top-35 singles wins for the first time in his career.

TEXAS A&M RANKINGS UPDATE

A&M’s Schachter skyrocketed to a career-high No. 40 in the latest ITA singles rankings as he leads the team with seven ranked wins, the most ranked wins in a single season in Schachter’s collegiate career.

Schachter and sophomore Kenner Taylor moved up 41 spots to land at No. 20 in the doubles poll, the career-best doubles ranking for both Aggies. The pair are an impressive 13-4 on the top doubles court and pace the team with four ranked wins, including a career-best victory over then-No. 17 Lukas Engelhardt and Finn Reynolds of Ole Miss.

Austin Abbrat and Schachter continue to appear in the doubles rankings, the pair landed at No. 49 this week. The Maroon & White duo have recorded a pair of ranked wins this season, highlighted by an 8-7 result against Finn Bass and Sven Lah of Baylor, currently ranked No. 19.

SCOUTING SOUTH CAROLINA

The Gamecocks are riding a five match win streak, dating back to a 4-1 loss to NC State on March 23 in Raleigh. In league play, South Carolina has not dropped a match since a 4-3 setback against then-No. 8 Georgia on March 13. The garnet and black clad squad is led by No. 2 Daniel Rodrigues, the junior is 20-2 in dual matches and is riding an 11-match win streak. Rodrigues and Connor Thomson hold a 15-4 dual mark and rank No. 22 in Wednesday’s doubles rankings.

QUOTES

Steve Denton, Texas A&M Head Coach

On Friday’s match…

“South Carolina is one of the best teams in the country sitting second in the SEC standings. Very proud of the job Josh [Goffi] has done with his team. They are well prepared and a tough-minded experienced team. Having said that, I am excited to see our growth as a team continue. We got a taste of them in the fall and I will be particularly interested in our progress against them tomorrow evening as we are certainly trending in the right direction. It is a great opportunity for our team to continue improving.”

FOLLOW THE ACTION

Friday’s match will be streamed here and live scoring will be available here.

Cracked Racquets continues their coverage of SEC Tennis on their CrossCourt Cast available here. UP NEXT After the trip to the Palmetto State, A&M will head south to Gainesville to wrap up the regular season at No. 3 Florida on Sunday at noon (CT).

