No. 6 Texas A&M Faces Arkansas with Chance to Secure SEC Title

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Sixth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis squares off against the Arkansas Razorbacks needing one more win to secure a share of the Southeastern Conference regular-season title. First serve from the Billingsley Tennis Center is slated for Friday at 5 p.m. (CT).

HEAD COACH MARK WEAVER SAID…

“It’s hard to believe that this is our last weekend of the regular season. We have had such a successful year already and there is definitely a lot at stake Friday evening. At the end of the day, we just have to stay focused on what we do and continue to play our best tennis. We’re going to have to be ready to perform at a high level against a very good Arkansas team. It will be a nice feeling to see Cristina Sanchez-Quintanar as the head coach across from me. She did great things for our university and our program and I am very happy for her to be in her new position.”

FIRST SERVE

The Aggies enter Friday’s contest in the Ozarks owning the best record in the SEC at 25-1 overall with an unblemished 11-0 mark against conference foes. A&M’s 16-match win streak is the longest run of success in program history, dating back to the Aggies only loss of the season against then-No. 4 Cal during the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships. The Maroon & White have been on a weeklong hiatus from competition, returning to play after sweeping past LSU in a one-off road trip on Friday, April 8.

IN THE RANKINGS

In the most recent ITA Division I Women’s Team Rankings, released on April 13, Texas A&M garnered the No. 6 position nationally. The Aggies stand as the highest-ranked team in the SEC, with Georgia (No. 10), Auburn (No. 13) and Florida (No. 16) completing the league’s showing in the top-25. In the Tennis Channel/USTA College Tennis Top-25, A&M rose to the No. 4 spot. The most recent individual rankings, released Wednesday, saw A&M’s headline doubles team of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova retain their program-record No. 2 ranking while Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana rose one spot to No. 44. In singles, Branstine improved to No. 16, Makarova came in at No. 18 and Stoiana completed A&M’s individual showing in singles at No. 64.

#LOCKEDIN ON ARKANSAS

Arkansas enters its final homestand boasting a 14-7 overall record with a 7-4 mark in SEC play this year. The Razorbacks have won each of their last two conference tests, going undefeated last weekend against Ole Miss and Mississippi State at home. Tatum Rice manages the top spot in the singles lineup for Arkansas, recording a 10-7 dual match record this year. The Aggies own a 15-8 lead over the Razorbacks in the all-time series and have won each of the last four meetings dating back to the 2018 season.

FACING A LEGEND

The Aggies prepare to face off against one of the program’s greatest athletes on Friday. Texas A&M former student Cristina Sanchez-Quintanar continues her first season as head coach at Arkansas. In the history of A&M athletics, Sanchez-Quintanar is the only player to participate in the NCAA Tournament in three different sports, starring for women’s tennis while playing a supporting role for women’s basketball and soccer. Sanchez-Quintanar played top-line singles for the Maroon & White and helped guide the program to its first appearance in the NCAA Women’s Tennis National Championship match in 2013.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

Friday’s match will feature live video and live scoring for fans around the world, courtesy of the University of Arkansas. Live video is available by clicking here, while live stats are provided to fans here. Any Aggie fans in Northwest Arkansas are invited to attend the match at the Billingsley Tennis Center, with free general admission seating available in the main grandstand for all guests.

