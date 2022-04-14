Perfect Match: Middle school employee finds kidney donor down the hall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Administrative assistant at College Station Middle school, Dawn Oden, was in need of a kidney transplant. Little did she know her perfect match was right down the hall.

Back in 2014 Oden received her first kidney transplant, donated by her brother. This time around was different, with only a 22% chance of finding a match, Oden needed someone to step up.

“Back in December 2020, I got COVID and I already had a transplanted kidney from back in 2014 that my brother donated to me. I was doing well then I got COVID and its been kind of a rough road since then,” said Oden.

Oden was worried about finding a donor until she got a surprise.

“We found out someone had stepped up but wanted to remain anonymous,” said Oden.

Little did she know her “anonymous” donor was one of her best friends, or as Oden liked to put it, one her quarters. Attendance Clerk, Jamie Alvarado secretly went and got tested to see if she would be a match to donate her kidney, she was.

“I knew it was a long shot but it worked out,” said Alvarado. “We need her, her boys need her, her grandchild needs her. To have that opportunity to get to do that, whether it worked out or not, I knew I had to give it a shot.”

When Oden found out who it was, she was stunned.

“Shocked, but I wasn’t surprised because that’s just the heart Jamie has,” said Oden.

Today at College Station Middle School, students, faculty and staff sent the two off before they undergo the transplant surgery next week.

“I don’t know exactly how I would be handling it if I did not have the support system that I have,” said Oden.

If you wish to help with Dawn’s recovery, you can find her GoFundMe here.

