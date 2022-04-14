Advertisement

Soda and Solo Soiree Concert to benefit CSHS Orchestra

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station High School Orchestra is hosting its annual Soda and Solo Soiree Concert on Saturday, April 16 at 5 p.m. in the CSHS Auditorium.

With the purchase of a $5 ticket, each audience member will receive a soda and ice cream float and will get to hear performances by the top five students from the CSHS orchestra program. Orchestra President Isabelle Wong says each one of these students “as dedicated hours and hours of practice on their respective instruments for this event and each piece they are performing is memorized.

After the five students finish their performances, audience members will have the chance to vote for which student they think should win the solo competition.

Wong says all of the money raised from this event will be used to fund the orchestra’s competition in May, which if they qualify, would mean a big performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Audience members will have the chance to win a half-dozen cookies from Sweet Kicks Company.

You can purchase your tickets for the Soda and Solo Soiree Concert before the show at this link. You will also have the option to buy your $5 ticket at the door starting at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

If you’d like to further support CSHS Orchestra, you can do so through CSHS Encore. Click here to learn more.

To watch the full interview with Isabelle Wong, watch below:

