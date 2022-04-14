Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Taylor Named to SEC Community Service Team

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s men’s tennis’ Kenner Taylor was named to the 2022 SEC Community Service Team, announced Thursday by the league office.

“Kenner [Taylor] is an amazing young man,” Texas A&M Head Coach Steve Denton said. “When he puts his mind to doing something, he absolutely wills himself to success in that endeavor. He is a great student in the honors program and works his tail off in the weight room and on the court. He makes everyone around him better and has willed himself to become a very good tennis player. As far as community service is concerned, he only knows one speed, 110%. Kenner deserves every accolade and honor he receives, we are very proud of him and he has an extremely bright future. We joke about the fact that all of us will be working for him one day!”

Taylor is a two-time Huddle Leader and serves as the Assistant Director for External Operations for Texas A&M Traditions Night. Traditions Night is a student-athlete led initiative that welcomes 150 or more student-athletes to Texas A&M’s vast campus. The night introduces incoming student-athletes to different buildings and monuments on campus along with many Aggie Traditions.

Additionally, Taylor has served as a campus peer mentor for Hulabaloo U, a program for first-year students on campus that equips them to achieve academic and personal goals.

Taylor volunteered to assist the Brazos Valley Food Bank in serving the Bryan-College Station area. He was responsible for can collection and delivery at Spring Creek Elementary.

Taylor and the Aggies hit the road for a 4 p.m. (CT) match at No. 9 South Carolina on Friday evening before finishing the regular season at No. 3 Florida on Sunday at noon.

