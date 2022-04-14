Advertisement

Wreck closes Highway 6 southbound in College Station

Highway 6 crash
Highway 6 crash(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A crash on Highway 6 has shut down southbound lanes, according to College Station Police. The College Station Fire Department is also on the scene.

That crash happened near the Harvey Road exit, but police have not confirmed the cause or if there are any injuries yet. All motorists are advised to avoid the area.

