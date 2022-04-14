Wreck closes Highway 6 southbound in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A crash on Highway 6 has shut down southbound lanes, according to College Station Police. The College Station Fire Department is also on the scene.

That crash happened near the Harvey Road exit, but police have not confirmed the cause or if there are any injuries yet. All motorists are advised to avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: @CSTXPolice and @CSTXFire are working a crash Southbound on Earl Rudder Fwy at the Harvey Rd Exit. Southbound Earl Rudder Fwy is shut down, please avoid the area. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) April 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.