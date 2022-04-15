The Aggie Magic Circle invites you to their annual magic show

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Everyone that is a fan of magic, whether it’s mind-reading or a simple card trick, Texas A&M University’s officially recognized magic teaching and performing organization The Aggie Magic Circle will be hosting its annual magic show. The show this year is titled “Unreal Reality” and will take you on a magical journey through the realm of science.

If you can’t attend the show in person, tickets can be purchased for its virtual option. This family-fun event will feature all types of acts and tricks and will have something for everyone to enjoy.

Since 2006 the club has been teaching students the basics of magic as well as performing at various events. This year’s show will feature mentalism acts, rope magic, humor magic, telepathy, alchemy, endurance acts, and the classic card magic.

It’s been TWO years since the Aggie Magic Circle has been able to host its annual magic show. On top of getting to entertain crowds with tricks, the club says it also provides an opportunity for their student magicians to display their incredible talents.

If you want to purchase tickets you can click here. Tickets will be $10 for the public but $8 for Texas A&M students, faculty, and staff. If you want to attend virtually tickets can be purchased for $5.

