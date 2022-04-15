Aggies Return to the Road for Trio of Games at No. 14 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Texas A&M softball team hits the road for the first time in April when it travels to Rocky Top for a three-game series at No. 14 Tennessee beginning Saturday at 1 p.m. CT.

The Aggies (24-14, 3-9 SEC) and the Lady Vols (27-12, 8-6 SEC) will continue the series Sunday at 3 p.m. CT before wrapping up at 6 p.m. CT on Monday. All three games are featured on the ESPN family of networks with Pam Ward and Jenny Dalton-Hill on the call.

LEADING OFF WITH LEE

Since moving All-American Haley Lee to the top of the batting order, the Aggies have scored 79 runs, accounting for 33% of their runs scored all season. The Maroon & White are averaging 8.7 runs per game over the last nine outings with Lee leading off, which is 3.2 more runs per contest than when the senior was batting second or third in the order. Lee has reached base safely in all but three of A&M’s 38 games in 2022.

BOMBS AWAY

The Aggies have hit 43 home runs this season as Rylen Wiggins leads the way with 10. Nine different Aggies have hit a bomb this year, while Wiggins and Trinity Cannon have turned in multi-home run games. Of A&M’s 240 runs scored this season, 33% have been scored via the long ball.

HISTORY WITH THE LADY VOLS

Tennessee holds the 17-5 series advantage over A&M, including a 9-3 ledger in Knoxville. The programs last met in the opening round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament in 2021. Despite the Lady Vols taking the game in extra innings, Makinzy Herzog had a career outing, going 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and two home runs.

FOLLOW ALONG

Saturday’s contest airs on ESPNU, while Sunday and Monday’s games are available on SEC Network. Additionally, fans can tune in locally on 97.3 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App or follow along with live stats.

