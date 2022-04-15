Aggies series with Tennessee allows Baker to return home

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M softball team will be on the road this weekend to face No. 14 Tennessee in a three game series. It will be a homecoming for Aggie freshman Cayden Baker who is from Knoxville. She played for four years at Powell High School and played club softball for the Tennessee Mojo. Baker expects to have a lot of family and friends at the games this weekend. “On my pass list I have about 30 right now. My mom bought 40 tickets for Saturday and she has all of them gone so I am expecting a bunch of people,” Baker said. “I know a lot of the Tennessee fans. They’re all like we’ll cheer for you but will not cheer for A&M which is fair but I’m looking forward to it. I know there is going to be a lot of people there.”

Baker has played in 31 games for Texas A&M this season and made 22 starts. She is hitting .288 and has driven in 11 runs.

The Aggies and Lady Vols will play game one of their series Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU. Game 2 is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon on the SEC Network. First pitch for the series finale is set for 6:00 p.m. Monday night. That game will be televised on the SEC Network.

