Biggest turnout yet at Caldwell Bicycle Rodeo

Caldwell, Texas (KBTX) -As spring hits and kids are starting to play outside more, learning about Bicycle safety is as important as ever. The Annual Bicycle Rodeo hosted by the Burleson County 4-H Program and Texas A&M Agri-life Extension was held today to give kids more bicycle knowledge.

More than one hundred people came out to participate in the Bicycle Rodeo in Caldwell, a record breaking number of participants within the last two decades.

Macy Narro, Burleson County 4-H Council President, grew up going to the Bicycle Rodeo and made it a priority to be involved with the event as she grew older.

”Its just a fun way to learn bicycle safety,” said Narro. “Also have fun on your bikes and learn all about a bike. I just liked it so much that I came back and wanted to be a part of it.”

Narro said the Bicycle Rodeo is one of her favorite events that she helps with all year. She said she loves connecting with the kids and teaching them not only bike skills, but life lessons as well.

Ahead of the stations where the kids went to learn how to ride bikes properly, a Caldwell Police Officer spoke with the kids to tell them how important bicycle safety is.

“Most important, always wear your helmet to protect your head. Always have your lights and reflectors on your bicycle, especially if you are riding at night,” Officer Plair said.

Officer Plair said he loves getting the opportunity to help his community. He believes this event is making the streets a safer place.

“You’re looking at the future,” Plair said. “We just want to make sure that their safety as well as everyone else’s safety is intact.”

The Walmart in Caldwell partnered with the Caldwell Men’s Club to give bikes and helmets to kids in each age group after the Bicycle Rodeo.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.