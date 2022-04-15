Brazos Buddies provide comfort to Scotty’s House kids

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two local third graders are making a big difference, one stuffed animal at a time.

In honor of Child Abuse Awareness Month, Brazos Buddies gifted Scotty’s House with a box of lovable buddies to share with the kids they serve.

In 2020, Christian Morales and Niko Chavarria created the organization. Since then, they have collected hundreds of new stuffed animals to donate to organizations like the Boys and Girls Club and Ronald McDonald House.

Scotty’s House is a nonprofit child advocacy center serving seven counties in the Brazos Valley: Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington that provides support to children who are victims of abuse.

