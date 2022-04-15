Advertisement

Brazos Buddies provide comfort to Scotty’s House kids

By Megan Calongne and Crystal Galny
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two local third graders are making a big difference, one stuffed animal at a time.

In honor of Child Abuse Awareness Month, Brazos Buddies gifted Scotty’s House with a box of lovable buddies to share with the kids they serve.

In 2020, Christian Morales and Niko Chavarria created the organization. Since then, they have collected hundreds of new stuffed animals to donate to organizations like the Boys and Girls Club and Ronald McDonald House.

Scotty’s House is a nonprofit child advocacy center serving seven counties in the Brazos Valley: Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington that provides support to children who are victims of abuse.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS arrests several men for solicitation of prostitution
Highway 6 crash
Wreck closes Highway 6 southbound in College Station
Residents take to social media after recent property crimes in Bryan/College Station
Water main lane damage
Four College Station businesses affected by water damage
Jamie Alvarado and Dawn Oden
Perfect Match: Middle school employee finds kidney donor down the hall

Latest News

Former Shy-Annes Dance Team member Marissa Minor died April 2 in a car accident on Highway 30...
Bryan High dance team to honor former member killed in car accident
Weekend Gardener- Easter Decor
Weekend Gardener: Getting the family involved in Easter decor and food
Aggie Magic Circle
The Aggie Magic Circle invites you to their annual magic show
Each day brings a small chance for rain, with the highest likely coming by late afternoon /...
Easter Weekend Forecast: Hot and Humid with a shot at rain/storms