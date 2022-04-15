Bryan High dance team to honor former member killed in car accident

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan High School Shy-Annes Dance Team will honor former member Marissa Minor Saturday. According to the Trevino-Smith Funeral Home, Marissa died in a car accident on Highway 30 near Bryan on April 2.

Marissa was a 2018 graduate of Bryan High and a leader on the Shy-Annes among other extracurricular activities, according to the funeral home.

The dance team will honor her with a balloon release Saturday, April 16, on the 50-yard line of the Bryan High football field at 11 a.m. Blue and white balloons will be released to represent the colors of the dance team and school.

One of Marissa’s former teammates, Alexia Mejia, said she will be remembered for always being loving and encouraging.

”Even after she moved on and graduated, when I moved up in the Shy-Annes, she supported me and called me her forever fishy, like her forever freshman, so her love was always shown to the people who she loved,” Mejia said.

To read Marissa’s obituary, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.