City of College Station hosts annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The city of College Station’s Parks and Recreations Department kicked off the Easter weekend early with their annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza.

Children of all ages and their families made their way to the Lincoln Recreation Center Thursday evening for the free event.

It featured Easter-themed games, face painting, balloon animals, cotton candy, cupcakes, pizza, and photos with the Easter Bunny. Kids received a bag filled with eggs, candy, toys, and other goodies.

Organizers say events like this bring the entire family together and strengthen the community.

”We are bringing our community together. It’s fun. It’s free. It’s safe, It’s supervised and just celebrating Easter which means to me family togetherness,’ said Cheletia Johnson, Lincoln Center supervisor.

Come on out to the City of College Station - Government Lincoln Center for the “Easter Egg-Stravaganza” until 7:30! Lots of fun for the kids!!! Posted by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Thursday, April 14, 2022

