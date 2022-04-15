Advertisement

Dettmer dominant in 8-1 win over the Georgia Bulldogs

Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M Baseball(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATHENS, Georgia – Sophomore Nathan Dettmer registered a career-best outing on the mound as the Texas A&M Aggies toppled the No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs, 8-1, in Thursday evening’s series opener at Foley Field.

Dettmer (W, 3-2) worked a career-long 8.0 innings, allowing just an unearned run in the bottom of the first frame. The northpaw fanned a career-high nine batters, scattering five hits to earn the win.

Ryan Prager worked a scoreless ninth to finish off the Bulldogs.

After falling behind in the opening act, Troy Claunch served up an immediate response as the first batter in the second, hitting an 0-1 offering to tie the game. Brett Minnich drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the third and Dylan Rock blew the game open in the fifth with a three-run dinger.

Rock knocked in four runs on the day. Jordan Thompson went 1-for-3 with two HBP, one double and three runs scored, reaching base three times when leading off an inning. Jack Moss and Claunch each added two hits.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Nathan Dettmer – 8.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K – W, 3-2

Jordan Thompson – 1-for-3, 3 R, 1 2B, 2 HBP

Troy Claunch – 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Dylan Rock – 1-for-5, 1 HR, 4 RBI

GAME SUMMARY

B1 | Leadoff hitter Ben Anderson reached on a fielding error by the second baseman and scored when Josh McAllister singled to third and a throwing ensued on the play at first. UGA 1, A&M 0

T2 | Troy Claunch blasted the second pitch of the inning over the leftfield wall for a leadoff dinger. A&M 1, UGA 1

T3 | Kole Kaler fell behind 0-2 before working a six-pitch walk to start the frame and moved to second on a groundout by Jordan Thompson. Brett Minnich roped a double to rightfield to plate Kaler. A&M 2, UGA 1

T5 | Thompson tight-roped a leadoff double down the leftfield line and Brett Minnich fell behind 0-2 before working a seven-pitch walk. Dylan Rock followed with a 1-2 blast over the leftfield wall for a three-run dinger. Jack Moss restarted the rally with a single to rightfield, moved to third with a throwing error on a failed pickoff attempt and scored on a Claunch single to leftfield. A&M 6, UGA 1

T6 | Thompson was hit by a pitch and stole second base as the leadoff man. With two outs, Moss knocked Thompson in with a single to centerfield. A&M 7, UGA 1

T8 | For the third straight time Thompson reached base to start a frame, getting hit by a pitch. Minnich was walked on four pitches and a wild pitch put both runners in scoring position. Rock plated Thompson with a groundout to short. A&M 8, UGA 1

UP NEXT

Game two of the series start at 5:02 pm on Friday.

POSTGAME QUOTES

For road games, stream of postgame interviews are available on 12thMan.com.

