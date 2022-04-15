Easter Weekend Forecast: Hot and Humid with a shot at rain/storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gulf moisture is very much back in place and looks like it’ll be here through the entire holiday weekend.

GOOD FRIDAY

Temperatures will aim for the 80s by the afternoon and while not for everyone, a few isolated showers/pockets of drizzle can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, Good Friday evening plans should go off without a hitch statewide. Traveling? Make sure to take the PinPoint Weather App with you!

Each day brings a small chance for rain, with the highest likely coming by late afternoon / early evening Easter Sunday. (KBTX)

SATURDAY

Saturday starts and ends muggy with morning temperatures near 70° transitioning to ~ 90° by the afternoon with an isolated chance for a few downpours / stray storm. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern Brazos Valley in a 1/5 low-end risk for an isolated strong storm Saturday as a front and dryline advance south and east. Overall chance and coverage is expected to be low, but we’ll need to monitor through the afternoon for an isolated strong storm with small hail and wind (in the most extreme case). Not guaranteed and still the exception rather than the rule, but something we’ll continue to keep eyes on into the weekend.

EASTER SUNDAY

A few additional downpours & isolated rumbles will be possible Sunday as a cold front approaches the area. While it doesn’t look to rain out any egg hunts or family gatherings, do know that we may need to dodge a few splashes here and there. Other than that -- a hot and humid day looks to be in the works, similar to Saturday temperature-wise.

Best overall shot at rain this weekend looks to be Easter Sunday afternoon / evening. We will continue to fine-tune the forecast as the weekend moves on, but widespread rain and storms beyond the short-lived activity is not expected right now. There could be a better shot at that by the middle to later part of next week. Happy Easter!

