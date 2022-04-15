Former Texas A&M running back Skip Walker passes away

AUSTIN—Alvin Ray “Skip” Walker, 67, a former running back for head coach Emory Bellard and the Texas A&M football team, passed away on Apr. 13 after a battle with cancer with his wife, Kim, and family by his side.

Walker was a three-sport standout at Del Valle excelling in football, was an all-district selection in basketball and an outstanding sprinter on the track team.

Walker was a four-year Aggie letterman (1972-75) and was part of an unbelievable Aggie football recruiting class in 1972 as a running back from Del Valle for Coach Bellard. Notable Aggies in that class included Bubba Bean, Carl Roaches, Bucky Sams, Pat Thomas, Glenn Bujnoch, Richard Osborne, Edgar Fields, Garth Ten Napel, Ed Simonini, Blake Schwarz, Ronnie Hubby, Henry Tracy, Jackie Williams and Tom O’Dwyer among others.

Walker was the second-leading rusher on the team as a freshman, was named All-SWC as a sophomore with 618 yards and would finish with 1,878 rushing yards in his Aggie career. His career rushing total was third on the Aggie all-time list at the time of his graduation behind teammate Bubba Bean (2,846 yards) and Bob Smith (2,415 yards).

As seniors, Walker and eight of his teammates (Pat Thomas, Carl Roaches, Ed Simonini, Bubba Bean, Richard Osborne, Blake Schwarz, Ronnie Hubby, and Henry Tracy) were featured on the 1975 Aggie football media guide cover as the first group of Aggies to earn four letters in the sport of football. Walker and his teammates would propel Texas A&M to a share of the 1975 Southwest Conference championship and that 1975 team was ranked as high as No. 2 in the country.

Walker would be drafted in the 11th round of the 1976 NFL draft by the Houston Oilers. He was signed by the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL and then played for the Montreal Alouettes. In 1982, he rushed 210 times for 1,141 yards and 13 touchdowns and caught 28 passes for 536 yards and five touchdowns earning CFL all-star honors for the Ottawa Rough Riders. He would then set a team rushing record with 1,431 yards in 1983 earning All-CFL honors for a second straight year for the Rough Riders.

Walker returned to the Austin area and opened a restaurant named Hoover’s.

A celebration of life will be held next Friday, Apr. 22 from 4-7 pm at King-Tears Funeral Home in Austin. Services will be held next Saturday. Apr. 23 at 12 noon at Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Austin.

