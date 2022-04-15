Advertisement

Girl Scout Howdy Day Camp needs volunteers

Girls participating will earn a badge in coding
By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Girl Scouts are holding Howdy Day Camp from June 6th to 10th, and registration is now open. This 100% volunteer-run day camp experience is a week full of Girl Scout traditions, outdoor skill-building, and stem-based activities. Howdy Day Camp Assistant Director Jessica Stubblefield joined First News at Four to share more about what campers and volunteers can expect.

This year their theme is “HowdyCraft” based on the video game Minecraft. They’ll work on coding and exploring some different activities the girls play in the game.

“We’ll be making miniature gardens and building forts out of cookie boxes, and all the girls that come spend the week with us will earn their badge in coding,” Stubblefield explained.

Any girl who is a registered Girl Scout from first grade through high school can attend the camp.

They need two volunteers per unit.

Other than passing a background check, they are looking for anyone who “has the time and energy and the heart to just show up and be dedicated to making the week great for the girls,” said Stubblefield.

Learn more on their website.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

