Advertisement

Helicopter Egg Drop is back for Easter Sunday, First Baptist in Bryan

East Sports Field at First Baptist Church in Bryan is where the Egg Drop event will take place.
East Sports Field at First Baptist Church in Bryan is where the Egg Drop event will take place.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -After two years of postponing due to COVID-19, the Egg Drop at First Baptist in Bryan is finally back! This Easter, 40,000 candy eggs will be dropped from a helicopter onto the East Sports Field at First Baptist Church.

Olivia Corona, Communications Director at First Baptist, said she is expecting a record number of people to come out this year.

“This has been a tradition for a long time here at First Baptist Bryan,” said Corona. “We’re really excited to have it back on our campus again. We’re looking forward to seeing a lot of new guests. Its always been such a great event for the community so we’re really excited that it’s happening again.”

The Egg Drop starts at 10:40 a.m. on Sunday. The event is free and open to the public.

Donuts and coffee in the Atrium will follow immediately after.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS arrests several men for solicitation of prostitution
Highway 6 crash
Wreck closes Highway 6 southbound in College Station
Residents take to social media after recent property crimes in Bryan/College Station
Water main lane damage
Four College Station businesses affected by water damage
Jamie Alvarado and Dawn Oden
Perfect Match: Middle school employee finds kidney donor down the hall

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather Update 4/15
Friday Evening Weather Update 4/15
Annual Bicycle Rodeo in Caldwell
Biggest turnout yet at Caldwell Bicycle Rodeo
Pet of The Week - Luna
Pet of The Week - Luna
Former Shy-Annes Dance Team member Marissa Minor died April 2 in a car accident on Highway 30...
Bryan High dance team to honor former member killed in car accident