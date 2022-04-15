Helicopter Egg Drop is back for Easter Sunday, First Baptist in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -After two years of postponing due to COVID-19, the Egg Drop at First Baptist in Bryan is finally back! This Easter, 40,000 candy eggs will be dropped from a helicopter onto the East Sports Field at First Baptist Church.

Olivia Corona, Communications Director at First Baptist, said she is expecting a record number of people to come out this year.

“This has been a tradition for a long time here at First Baptist Bryan,” said Corona. “We’re really excited to have it back on our campus again. We’re looking forward to seeing a lot of new guests. Its always been such a great event for the community so we’re really excited that it’s happening again.”

The Egg Drop starts at 10:40 a.m. on Sunday. The event is free and open to the public.

Donuts and coffee in the Atrium will follow immediately after.

