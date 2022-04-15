No. 3 Texas A&M Cruises Past No. 6 Baylor, 13-6

OCALA, Fla. – Third-seeded Texas A&M advanced to Friday’s National Collegiate Equestrian Association Championship semifinals after defeating No. 6 Baylor, 13-6, Thursday at the World Equestrian Center.

The Aggies opened the day in dominating fashion winning Fences and Horsemanship, 4-1, in each event.

Junior Morgan Rosia earned the first point for A&M after defeating Dominika Silvestri, 236-208, on Rico. Sophomore Devon Thomas outscored Caroline Fuller, 245-120, on Charlie, while junior Kaitlyn Lovingfoss bested Madison Mitchell, 241-216, on Emil. Senior Haley Redifer wrapped up the scoring after beating Emma Fletcher, 242-219, with Perry. Despite not earning a point, Freshman Brooke Brombach registered a team high score of 247 on Jake.

Momentum carried to Horsemanship as senior Hayley Riddle captured the first point after edging Isabella Rosa, 219-217.5, on Bradley. Graduate student MacKenzie Chapman scored a point after beating Marley Mainwaring, 221-220, with Bogie. Junior Cori Cansdale and sophomore Ella Petak each captured points. Cansdale beat Nadalee Vasquez, 222-218, with Mikey, while Petak defeated Elsie Naruszewicz, 216.5-203, on Garth.

Texas A&M led Baylor, 8-2, at the break.

The Bears answered back defeating the Aggies, 3-2, in Flat. Seniors Caroline Dance and Nicole Leonard each scored points for Texas A&M. Dance outmatched Mitchell, 236-221, on Swag, while Leonard beat Madeline Vorhies, 244-227.5, with Corvich.

Leading into the final stanza, 10-5, Texas A&M closed the door shut on Baylor winning Reining, 3-1. Taylor Masson opened with a score of 214 on Snoop Dog, which ultimately clinched the team win as Andie Pratt matched her score resulting in no point awarded. Seniors Lisa Bricker and Marissa Harrell and junior Emmy-Lu Marsh each won as the Aggies claimed three of the four remaining points. Bricker defeated Madaline Callaway, 219-216, on Royce, while Harrell beat Shelby Clausen, 207-204.5, and Marsh bested Daisy Kaufman, 210-202, with Slash.

Texas A&M advances to Friday’s semifinals to face No. 7 SMU at 1 p.m. CT at the World Equestrian Center. Live results can be followed here, while a live stream can be found here.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Tana McKay

on the win…

“I’m really excited for these girls, they’ve worked really hard all year long. We knew we were up against a tough Baylor team and we knew we had our work cut out for us. In all the events they did what we had planned and there was a lot of consistency and it paid off.”

Senior Haley Redifer

on the Fences group…

“I’m really proud of how we performed in Fences today. Baylor is really tough so we knew that we would have to come out swinging and be on our game today. I think we did a really good job of that.”

